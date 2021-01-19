Neston Rotary Club Helping Our Community Since 1965

Published: 19th January 2021 19:57

Rotarians play an important role in the community and are always looking for ways to serve and support the local area.

Of the 1.2 million members internationally, Neston Rotary are only a small group, who would like to attract new members.

As an organisation, Rotary has changed from its previous public perception of a 'gentleman's dining club' to a forward looking and inclusive voluntary service organisation with members from all parts of society.

Rotary is non-political and welcomes new members of any gender, ethnicity, religious or secular background.

Neston Rotary has assisted the residents of Neston now for 55 years, from instigating the Christmas lights to providing many other services.

In writing to AboutMyArea and NestonLife, Trevor Irvin, President of Neston Rotay Club says: "With an ageing membership, we will soon no longer be able to function as we once did. Our members and I would be very grateful if you could help us to publicise our service to the community and help us to attract new members. All that prospective members require is the wish to provide service."

Trevor continues: "Our 'none-collection' Santa tours of Neston were warmly welcomed and our club members were very happy to bring some festive cheer to the streets of Neston.

"Our normal Christmas programme usually raises over £2,000 for our local charities and good causes, which we are proud to quickly disperse. Because of this year's restrictions the amount of money collected is very much reduced, however we will soon pass it over to our two main charities Cheshire Young Carers and Neston Angels."

In the last lockdown Neston Rotary Club helped with daily deliveries of prescriptions to vulnerable people, delivering nearly 1,700 prescriptions, contributing 1,600 miles in their own cars and over 300 voluntary man-hours.

They also support local primary schools with Rota Kids Clubs at Woodfall & Neston Primary Schools and youth competitions and opportunities at Neston High School, although these have sadly been temporarily curtailed because of the COVID restrictions.

The club has again been quick to respond to the current restrictions and have already contacted local organisations to see how they may help.

If you wish to see the Rotary survive long into Neston's future, and all of their fantastic work continue, maybe take a look at the website for more details and contact information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.