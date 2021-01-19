£1,000 Raised for Christian Aid Christmas 2020

Published: 19th January 2021 14:36

Neston and District Christian Aid committee had a very successful 2020 Christmas Appeal, raising over £1,000.



Volunteers knitted Christmas angels, ideal for hanging on the Christmas tree. Also, local people contributed 34 of their favourite recipes, which Lynne Vaughan kindly edited into a booklet. Brookdale Printers generously printed this at a special low rate. The cost was donated by members of the Christian Aid committee, so all contributions went straight to Christian Aid.



Angels, recipe books, and homemade cakes, were offered at Neston Methodist Church on 04 December, organised by Margaret Heibel, and at a charity stall at Neston Market on 11 December. Churches also offered the angels and recipe books to their members. The angels and books were not priced, but people made donations.

John Edwards, Treasurer of Neston and District Christian Aid, has confirmed that the Christmas Appeal raised over £1,000.

Lynne Vaughan, local organiser, said: "I am totally amazed at the fantastic total that you all helped raise for our 2020 Christmas Appeal! Thanks to all those who knitted for us, to those who helped create the recipe booklet, and the generous people who made donations."





Recipe booklets are still available. Please contact Margaret Heibel margaret@heibel.co.uk, 0151 336 6305 or Lynne Vaughan lynnevneston@gmail.com, 0151 336 8920. They can deliver to addresses in the CH64 postcode area.

