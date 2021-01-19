  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

£1,000 Raised for Christian Aid Christmas 2020

Published: 19th January 2021 14:36

Neston and District Christian Aid committee had a very successful 2020 Christmas Appeal, raising over £1,000.

Christian Aid Angels

Volunteers knitted Christmas angels, ideal for hanging on the Christmas tree. Also, local people contributed 34 of their favourite recipes, which Lynne Vaughan kindly edited into a booklet. Brookdale Printers generously printed this at a special low rate. The cost was donated by members of the Christian Aid committee, so all contributions went straight to Christian Aid.

Angels, recipe books, and homemade cakes, were offered at Neston Methodist Church on 04 December, organised by Margaret Heibel, and at a charity stall at Neston Market on 11 December. Churches also offered the angels and recipe books to their members. The angels and books were not priced, but people made donations.

John Edwards, Treasurer of Neston and District Christian Aid, has confirmed that the Christmas Appeal raised over £1,000.

Lynne Vaughan, local organiser, said: "I am totally amazed at the fantastic total that you all helped raise for our 2020 Christmas Appeal! Thanks to all those who knitted for us, to those who helped create the recipe booklet, and the generous people who made donations."

Christian Aid Angels

Recipe booklets are still available. Please contact Margaret Heibel margaret@heibel.co.uk, 0151 336 6305 or Lynne Vaughan lynnevneston@gmail.com, 0151 336 8920. They can deliver to addresses in the CH64 postcode area.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies