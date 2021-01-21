Flood Alert for Puddington Residents

Published: 21st January 2021 08:35

There is a flood alert in place for residents of Puddington, meaning preparations are required.

All of the usual advice applies like:

have a bag ready with vital items like medication in case you need to leave your home;

check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies;

plan how you'll move family and pets to safety.

You can check your flood risk and sign up for flood warnings by following @EnvAgency and #floodaware on Twitter or you can call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

One helpful reader, who has already spoken with Floodline, says to "block up any air bricks to your property because, if water gains access through them, it can get into the wall cavities and create structural damage."

It appears that the council have no spare sandbags and are managing a queue for areas/people in need.

Could the bus stop in Puddington be used to store sand bags going forwards, if residents are able to source them privately?

Water pumps are in use in the area, where available, to pump water away from the houses and in to the fields.

If anyone needs help, please use AboutMyArea to shout for support. Stay safe and well all.

