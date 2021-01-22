Claire House Say 'Thank You' Nomads Girls

Published: 22nd January 2021 11:46

Neston Nomads Girls are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fundraising and helping the community.

Most recently the team have been recorgnised for the £500 they raised for nearby Claire House Children's Hospice. The money was raised through a football scratch card draw where 100 teams competed, contributing £10 per team, the team with the winning scratch card won £500 and the other £500 was donated to Claire House.

The girls received a lovely letter from George and Henry, who's mum works as a Nurse Consultant at Claire House, thanking them for the donation.

Neston Nomads Girls have supported Claire House for the last 4 seasons now, raising over £6,000 through various events and fundraising.

They have also recently supported The Malt Shovel, with a £150 donation at October Half Term towards vulnerable children & families.

Their philosophy is very much "not just about football, but hope that the experiences the girls have as being part of this team will stand them in good stead as they move into adulthood, developing key skills around community spirit, team work, respect, physical & mental wellbeing and also socialising."

Currently football is cancelled due to COVID and so players are being actively encouraged to take part in the Nomads' 'Dogs & Sprogs' walking challenge, to keep them active & connected.

