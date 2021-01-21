Freshly Frozen Meals Ready if You Need Support

Published: 21st January 2021 16:48

Local primary schools are today reminding us that Neston Community Youth Centre, in partnership with Elephant Collective, are providing freshly frozen meals for any family/individuals that may need support during these very challenging times.

Please contact NCYC on 0151 336 7805 for more details.

Or, if your child attends Neston Primary you can email admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

It would be great to know numbers before 10am 22 January 2021.

All enquiries will be dealt with confidentially.

Please share this post with our community to ensure those that need help and support get it!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.