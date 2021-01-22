Have Your Say on the Future of Recycling in the Neston Area

Published: 22nd January 2021 09:05

Residents of Cheshire West and Chester are being asked for their views on a proposed waste strategy which will shape how the Council delivers waste and recycling services over the next 10 years.

The ‘Don't let your future go to waste' consultation launched yesterday, Thursday 21 January. The consultation describes the current waste service in the borough, shares the challenges and opportunities the Council faces over the next 10 years and asks for feedback on proposed key priorities for the new Waste Strategy and options currently being considered.

The scope of the consultation includes the household waste and recycling collection service, and the way in which the non-recycled waste is processed.

Future proposals seek to address how the borough can continue to reduce the amount of waste it produces and encourage greater recycling.

It is envisaged that a new 10-year strategy will support the delivery of the Council's outcomes and sets out key objectives, policy and waste management objectives, to protect and improve the environment while delivering economic efficiencies, social benefits and value for money.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "Our current waste strategy was developed in 2002 and as the waste industry has developed over this time, it's now the right time to review it and bring forward a new waste strategy.

"We are preparing a new strategy to ensure that our vision and priorities reflect the needs of our communities, are aligned to emerging national plans and policies, as well as helping to address the climate emergency.

"The new strategy will also help us to ensure that waste collection and recycling services are managed in cost-effective way, to address the unprecedented budget challenges faced by the Council.

"Everyone has a part to play in shaping the future of our borough and how we make it a cleaner and greener place for generations to come. We want residents to give us their views on the proposals and help us to decide the way forward for waste and recycling services in our borough. I hope as many people as possible play their part, get involved and have their say."

The eight-week consultation period closes on Thursday 18 March 2021. Residents can give their views by taking part online.

Comments can also be sent to the Council by the following methods:

Email: WasteConsultationResidents@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

Postal address: Waste Strategy Consultation, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Wyvern House, The Drumber, Winsford. CW7 1AH.

The questionnaire is also available in accessible formats (easy read, braille) upon request.

After the consultation closes on 18 March, all feedback will be carefully considered and results will be published on the Council's website ahead of bringing a recommended Waste Strategy for final approval by the Council in July 2021.

