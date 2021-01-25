Let's Talk Support for Businesses in the Neston Area

Published: 25th January 2021 10:56

Council will host High Street Support meeting online this Thursday evening at 6.30pm.

Businesses in the Neston area are invited to an online Teams meeting on Thursday, 28 January at 6.30pm (please note, this is a change from the original proposed date of Tuesday, 26 January).

The meeting, hosted by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Neston Town Council, will be the third High Street Support meeting engaging with local businesses.

Agenda topics:

Online marketing campaign.

Local shopping initiative to be organised by AboutMyArea and NestonLife.

Continuation of Cheshire West and Chester's Covid-19 High Street Support in partnership with Vivid.

To register your interest and for details on joining the meeting please email: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

