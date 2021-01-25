  • Bookmark this page

Cat Missing from Leighton Road

Published: 25th January 2021 10:08

A male cat, black and white, with distinctive facial markings, is missing from the Leighton Road area of Neston

 Much loved cat, sadly hasn't returned home and it's most unusual for him to venture beyond earshot.

He's mainly black, with white under his belly, his paws are tipped-white and he has a white patch on his nose, plus a bit under his chin. He's got an all black tail and is average size for his age, he's only 2 years old.

Lost Cat

He doesn't wear a collar but does have an ID chip

There is a photo below of his facial markings, he's got smashing whiskers!

It's possible he has been chased by another animal, he's not especially brave. His family are just hoping he isn't lost and disorientated.

He lives on Leighton Road, heading out of town towards Old Oaks farm so could be anywhere down to Wood Lane, Earle Drive, The Priory, Leighton Chase, Pine Hey, Turners View, and anywhere adjacent to the railway line, the back end of the Clayhill Industrial Estate, Millfield, even perhaps as far along as Aldi.

 Any sightings please call his mum on 07906 645 458

