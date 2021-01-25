  • Bookmark this page

Wirral Riding Centre Needs Our Support

Published: 25th January 2021 12:38

Facing up to the global pandemic, Wirral Riding Centre has managed to continue its fantastic work, but has really felt the impact financially.

Wirral Riding Centre
 
Back in March 2020 there were many sleepless nights worrying what toll the pandemic would take on the business. First priority was making sure the horses and ponies continued to be looked after and that staff knew how truly valued they are.
 

Wirral Riding Centre

Now in the third lockdown, the centre has incurred a considerable veterinary bill and the time of year, of course, means increased costs for hay, haylage, bedding & hard feed.

As a result, Wirral Riding Centre are reaching out to the wider community, asking for donations to help with the day to day care of their beloved animals.

Wirral Riding Centre

With your help the horses can be kept fit and healthy, ready to go when the Riding Centre is allowed to reopen.

You can donate today at the Just Giving page here.

Any amount is much appreciated. The centre hopes to raise £2,000 and they're already 75% to target.

