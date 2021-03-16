Mental Health and Wellbeing Seminars for SMEs - updated

Published: 16th March 2021 08:52

A series of webinars has been launched for businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help improve wellbeing and that of employees.

Update 16 March: The next workshop for SME leaders and their teams is session 9: 'Healthy working relationships'. The final webinar in the popular series is 'Creating a positive workplace wellbeing culture', taking place Wednesday 24 March.



Cheshire West and Chester Council has commissioned Wellbeing 4 Performance Limited to provide local businesses with the training, which is designed to empower them with information and skills to help support and develop their workforce during these challenging times.

The initiative is part of the activity of the Council Leader's Mental Health Champion, Councillor Gareth Gould, who said: "We recognise this is a really difficult time for businesses and want to do everything possible to protect the mental health and wellbeing of owners, managers and staff. We hope that these sessions will make a real difference."

The ten sessions are available for registration here.

Topics include:

understanding the importance of mental health and wellbeing at work;

how to improve your mindset;

practical support on how to develop your mental health toolkit;

strategies and action plans.

Wellbeing 4 Performance Limited's Occupational Health and Wellbeing Specialist and Director, Julie Paterson, said: "The uncertainty and change resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a great deal of stress and anxiety for many local business leaders, who have found themselves juggling lockdown restrictions often at short notice, health and safety measures, furlough, staff wellbeing and their own mental health.

"This series of webinars is a safe space that they can visit to gain support, learn strategies to empower themselves and their employees so that they can navigate their way through this difficult time we all find ourselves in."



In addition to the webinars, Wellbeing 4 Performance has launched a questionnaire to capture the views of the local business community, which has been used to inform the content of the online training. The questionnaire is available here.

For information, sessions last between 1-2 hours and are delivered by different professionals each week. Further details available at the registration page.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.