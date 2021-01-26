Council Marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Published: 26th January 2021 11:09

The six million Jews who were murdered between 1941 and 1945 will be remembered on Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow, 27 January.

The day is also held in memory of the millions of people killed under Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

To mark the commemoration, Cheshire West and Chester's libraries are holding a virtual Coffee and Chat for Holocaust Memorial Day event online on 27 January at 10am. For details on how to take part and to get tickets, please click here.

Residents can also attend a national commemoration virtual event: The UK Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be streamed online between 7-8pm on 27 January. To register to receive a link, please click here and for more information, see here.

Councillor Paul Donovan, Cabinet Member for Democracy, Workforce and Localities, said: "The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilization, and genocide must still be resisted every day. Prejudice and the language of hatred and discrimination must be challenged by us all.

"Together we bear witness for those who endured genocide, and honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition. The Council joins all communities in marking this special day, and our libraries will be holding an event which everyone is welcome to attend."

The theme of this year's Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘Be the light in the darkness,' which asks people to reflect on different kinds of ‘darkness' such as identity-based persecution, misinformation, denial of justice. It also highlights different ways of ‘being the light', for example: resistance, acts of solidarity, rescue and illuminating mistruths.

