Neston

>

News

>

Local News The Census is Coming Published: 26th January 2021 13:59 The census is a once-in-a-decade survey that gives us the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

By taking part in Census 2021, residents can help inform decisions on services that shape the community, such as healthcare, education and transport.



Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Louise Gittins said, "The census is a unique survey that happens every 10 years. It gives us a snapshot of all the people and households in England and Wales - the most detailed information we have about our society.



"In one way or another, information from the census touches the lives of every single person living in England and Wales, whether it's through using census information to plan new schools, doctors' surgeries or transport solutions.



"Because these things matter to us all, everyone needs to complete the census. It's important to be aware that no-one dealing with applications you've made or payments any services you receive can see it."



The Office for National Statistics (ONS) runs the census in England and Wales and is independent of Government. Everyone's details and responses are protected by law and information published is always anonymous.



Graham Povey, a life-long resident of Chester has been appointed by ONS as the borough's census engagement manager.



Graham said: "I feel very fortunate to help support residents of Cheshire West and Chester. Alongside key departments within the Council, I will work with organisations, charities, faith groups and community leaders to encourage people to take part in the census and make a real difference in their community.



"For the first time, the census will be run primarily online, making it easy for most people to complete the questionnaire on any device - whether that be a computer, a mobile phone or a tablet. Paper questionnaires will also be available upon request."



Census Day is Sunday, 21 March 2021. You can fill in your census survey online as soon as you get your access code in the post at the beginning of March. If your household circumstances change on Census Day, you can let the ONS know.



Everyone should have the support they need to fill in the census. If you, or anyone you know, needs help, there's a wide range of support services available. A national helpline will be launched nearer to the time of the census in March, but if you need help or have any questions, visit the census website here or call Cheshire West and Chester Council on 0300 123 8 123.

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.