Something Sweet Born Out of the Pandemic

Published: 2nd February 2021 11:07

Movie night is a new family tradition for the Randalls of Little Neston and what goes better with movies, than treats? Post Treats delivered direct to your door.

The ongoing COVID pandemic has impacted each and every one of us in one way or another. Many forced changes have been negative but Post Treats is an example of just one of the positives to come out of the chaos.

The first lockdown presented the Randall family with the opportunity to spend quality time together and movie nights have become a new tradition, only enhanced by the treats they have to share.

Sweets and treats can somehow uniquely perk your spirits and they are passionate about sharing that positivity with the community.

Post TreatsTreats in the post - to share... or not.

Post Treats have been providing treats to make you smile since November 2020 now. So whether you want to treat yourself, or a friend, Post Treats are happy to help.

 Delivery is free on orders over £12, when you enter a CH64 postcode at checkout. Orders under £12 incur a £2 charge. To elsewhere in the UK, delivery is charged per Post Office cost.

Sherbert FountainA whole section of the website is dedicated to Retro treats.

Chocolate Indulgence HamperChocolate IndulgencReady-made hampers are available to shop or you are welcome to create a bespoke version of your own. Have a message for your intended recipient? Post Treats will pop that in the treat box.

Vegan and dairy-free options are also available.

Post Treats packaging

Post Treats are on Facebook and also have a website where it's really straightforward to make your selection and order.

You are also welcome to message Sandra via Facebook, or email. Payment can be accepted by bank transfer or PayPal.

Post Treats
 

t: 07444 563381
e: sandra@posttreats.co.uk
w: posttreats.co.uk

Facebook

