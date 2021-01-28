Opportunity to Pay Tribute as Country Records Over 100,000 COVID-Related Deaths

Published: 28th January 2021 15:26

Cheshire West and Chester Council has re-launched an online book as a place for residents of Neston and west Cheshire to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.



The move comes as the country passes the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, nearly a year to the day since the first recorded death.

The book is a place for people to reflect on the events of the pandemic and to thank everyone who has gone above and beyond in the response. Residents are also invited to record messages of condolence, reflections and hopes for the future.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Louise Gittins said, "This devastating disease has claimed hundreds of lives in our borough, leaving families and friends mourning their personal loss, while the wider community mourns our loss as a society. Many have also lost their jobs, businesses and livelihoods and we wish them well for a brighter future. My thoughts are with each and every person who has suffered any loss since the start of this pandemic.

"The nature of Covid-19 means that, as a borough, we have been unable to come together in our reflections and grief as we would usually wish to when faced with such loss and sadness.

"During this pandemic, we have seen and experienced the power of communities coming together to help and support residents in need. We've also seen the inspirational support and commitment shown by the nation's tireless NHS staff, care workers, emergency and first responders, teachers and all our essential and key workers. This year has demonstrated how everything and everyone can truly be connected."



Sunday 31 January 2021, will see the first anniversary of the first notified case of COVID-19 in Britain. The Council will be lowering its Council flag as a sign of respect on this sad anniversary. Chester Cathedral will also be lighting candles on Sunday during morning prayers.



The Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford - Dean of Chester said, "It is important to light a candle in the shadow of this pandemic, especially as the country has marked the milestone of 100,000 deaths in this last year and on the anniversary of the first notified case of coronavirus in Britain. Light gives us hope, especially for those who are suffering, and it leads us towards the end of this pandemic, which will come at some point."



The Council is working with local stakeholders and communities on how the borough could collectively commemorate the impact and the losses that coronavirus has had on the borough.

To view or contribute to the online memorial book, visit here.

Anyone without internet access who wishes to add a message can telephone: 01244 972214 or 977074 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.