  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Town Council Precept

Published: 29th January 2021 15:15

Nationally we have all been hit by COVID-19 and like so many other Parish Councils, it has been a difficult year for Neston Town Council. The regular income the Council relies on has been drastically reduced.

To help mitigate this, costs have been reduced and adjustments made, wherever possible. Actio has been taken throughout the year, to monitor budgets also. Despite this effort, there is still a small shortfall in budget spending.

Income is unlikely to return to previous levels before the autumn and therefore a cautious assessment has been made when Council has looked at what the 2021/2022 financial position may be.

Town HallNeston Town Hall pictured December 2020 by Dave Mort Photography
At its Full Council meeting this month, Neston Town Council considered the recommendation and report put forward, to request for an overall increased precept amount of 3%. This equates to 3.8% or £1.74 per year increase for band D residents.


The yearly increase for bands A to C represents 60.4% of Neston residents, with increases from £1.16 for bands A-D representing 75% of properties.

Neston Town Council's spending proposals for the coming year exclude Cheshire West and Chester Council's council tax charge and also, the police and fire service precepts. The Town Council agreed to levy a total precept of £278,184. This amounts to £47.56 per year for the average (Band D) households.

The base of band D properties, as advised by CWAC, has reduced. This means more people are claiming council tax reduction support and this directly affected the Town Council's precept calculation. Although other councils have differing responsibilities and costs, it should be noted that Neston has one of the lowest precept levels in Cheshire.

The Town Council is extremely proud of its grants programme and has continued to support local organisations throughout this time, wherever possible. Examples of projects supported include:

  • Little Actors - various socially distanced courses and meet-ups;
  • Neston Air Cadets - funding for replacement of essential equipment;
  • Wirral Way Junior Park Run - funds to provide an auto external defibrillator; and
  • helping to provide PPE equipment for our local Cyber Centre.

In addition to this and to help lift residents' spirits at Christmas in this dark time, an investment of money was put toward assisting Hip and Harmony to implement ‘Christmas In Neston' for the enjoyment of all.

For further information you can contact Alison Kunaj, Council Manager, using the contact methods below.

Neston Town Council

Town Hall
High Street

Neston
CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

e: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk
w: neston.org.uk
Twitter @Neston TC

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies