Neston Town Council Precept

Published: 29th January 2021 15:15

Nationally we have all been hit by COVID-19 and like so many other Parish Councils, it has been a difficult year for Neston Town Council. The regular income the Council relies on has been drastically reduced.

To help mitigate this, costs have been reduced and adjustments made, wherever possible. Actio has been taken throughout the year, to monitor budgets also. Despite this effort, there is still a small shortfall in budget spending.

Income is unlikely to return to previous levels before the autumn and therefore a cautious assessment has been made when Council has looked at what the 2021/2022 financial position may be.

Neston Town Hall pictured December 2020 by Dave Mort Photography



At its Full Council meeting this month, Neston Town Council considered the recommendation and report put forward, to request for an overall increased precept amount of 3%. This equates to 3.8% or £1.74 per year increase for band D residents.



The yearly increase for bands A to C represents 60.4% of Neston residents, with increases from £1.16 for bands A-D representing 75% of properties.

Neston Town Council's spending proposals for the coming year exclude Cheshire West and Chester Council's council tax charge and also, the police and fire service precepts. The Town Council agreed to levy a total precept of £278,184. This amounts to £47.56 per year for the average (Band D) households.

The base of band D properties, as advised by CWAC, has reduced. This means more people are claiming council tax reduction support and this directly affected the Town Council's precept calculation. Although other councils have differing responsibilities and costs, it should be noted that Neston has one of the lowest precept levels in Cheshire.

The Town Council is extremely proud of its grants programme and has continued to support local organisations throughout this time, wherever possible. Examples of projects supported include:

Little Actors - various socially distanced courses and meet-ups;



Neston Air Cadets - funding for replacement of essential equipment;



Wirral Way Junior Park Run - funds to provide an auto external defibrillator; and



helping to provide PPE equipment for our local Cyber Centre.

In addition to this and to help lift residents' spirits at Christmas in this dark time, an investment of money was put toward assisting Hip and Harmony to implement ‘Christmas In Neston' for the enjoyment of all.

For further information you can contact Alison Kunaj, Council Manager, using the contact methods below.

Town Hall

High Street



Neston

CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

e: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

w: neston.org.uk

Twitter @Neston TC

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.