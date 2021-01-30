Hinderton Arms Thank Neston Willaston PCN

Published: 30th January 2021 11:55

Newly formed Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network has been working tirelessly to deliver COVID vaccinations as quickly and as safely as possible.

And so the Hinderton Arms, Chef & Brewer pub, very kindly made a welcome donation of soft drinks and snacks, to all of the NHS staff working so hard to get patients vaccinated.

Joanne Foster, General Manager of the Hinderton Arms, delivered the treats yesterday (29 January), along with Kitchen Manager Ian. The delivery went to Neston Medical Centre, to be shared across the three surgeries.

A box of goodies was also sent to Gareth Prytherch at Neston Community and Youth Centre in recognition of all their help and support, delivering the vaccination programme. Pictured accepting the donation is Karen Rushforth, Advanced nurse practitioner (Operational Lead for the PCN) and Advanced Nurse Practioner, Mandy Lee.

The team accepted the kind reward and thanked all the staff at the Hinderton Arms.



Update regarding availability of vaccine.

In their latest public statement (25 January 2021), Neston and Willaston PCN advise: "We have had a delivery of some Astrazenica vaccines, unfortunately not enough to complete all of the next group, but we will at least make a start on the 70-74 cohort groups, plus the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable.

"During this time we are also continuing to vaccinate housebound patients and, as you can appreciate, this does take longer, so please be patient.

"We are working as quickly as vaccine delivery allows.

"If there are any patients from the three surgeries aged 75+ (only) who have not been vaccinated please contact your own surgery. We are aware patients are experiencing trouble getting through on phone lines etc. We apologise for any difficulties you experience, however, each surgery is working extremely hard to ensure all patients get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Yes the phone lines are busier than usual, but please bear in mind we are also dealing with acutely ill patients. We do ask that patients avoid visiting the surgery to arrange appointments due to measures currently in place.

"Everyone has been fantastic so far, both patients and staff so we extend our sincere thanks to you all."

