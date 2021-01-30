  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Hinderton Arms Thank Neston Willaston PCN

Published: 30th January 2021 11:55

Newly formed Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network has been working tirelessly to deliver COVID vaccinations as quickly and as safely as possible.

And so the Hinderton Arms, Chef & Brewer pub, very kindly made a welcome donation of soft drinks and snacks, to all of the NHS staff working so hard to get patients vaccinated.

Joanne Foster, General Manager of the Hinderton Arms, delivered the treats yesterday (29 January), along with Kitchen Manager Ian. The delivery went to Neston Medical Centre, to be shared across the three surgeries.

A box of goodies was also sent to Gareth Prytherch at Neston Community and Youth Centre in recognition of all their help and support, delivering the vaccination programme. Hinderton Arms donation, thank youPictured accepting the donation is Karen Rushforth, Advanced nurse practitioner (Operational Lead for the PCN) and Advanced Nurse Practioner, Mandy Lee.

Hinderton Arms donation, thank youThe team accepted the kind reward and thanked all the staff at the Hinderton Arms.

Hinderton Arms donation, thank you


Update regarding availability of vaccine.

In their latest public statement (25 January 2021), Neston and Willaston PCN advise: "We have had a delivery of some Astrazenica vaccines, unfortunately not enough to complete all of the next group, but we will at least make a start on the 70-74 cohort groups, plus the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable.

"During this time we are also continuing to vaccinate housebound patients and, as you can appreciate, this does take longer, so please be patient.

"We are working as quickly as vaccine delivery allows.

"If there are any patients from the three surgeries aged 75+ (only) who have not been vaccinated please contact your own surgery. We are aware patients are experiencing trouble getting through on phone lines etc. We apologise for any difficulties you experience, however, each surgery is working extremely hard to ensure all patients get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Yes the phone lines are busier than usual, but please bear in mind we are also dealing with acutely ill patients. We do ask that patients avoid visiting the surgery to arrange appointments due to measures currently in place.

"Everyone has been fantastic so far, both patients and staff so we extend our sincere thanks to you all."

Neston Willaston PCNHinderton Arms

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies