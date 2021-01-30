Cat Missing from Little Neston

Published: 30th January 2021 20:28

A male cat, black with white socks and patches, is missing from the Greenfields Drive area of Little Neston

Only recently moved to Little Neston, this senior cat has gone missing.

It is very unlike him to go out for more than 5 minutes.

He is a 17 year old male cat, who has been neutered

He's a little deaf, fragile and an old man

Please get in touch with Hannah Sharp via Facebook if you have any information.

