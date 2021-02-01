Tesco Neston was Targetted for Burglary in the Early Hours of Sunday

Published: 1st February 2021 16:26

Neston & Parkgate Police are appealing for any CCTV footage that may help in the conviction of the suspect who has been arrested.

Around 4am yesterday morning (Sunday 31 January), many will have been awoken by the noise of a helicopter circling the town centre or sirens from police cars enetering town down Hinderton Road.

Tesco was targetted for burglary, with the suspect fleeing the scene and the helicopter service being drafted in to keep track of him. Officers made chase and after a brief stand-off, he was arrested.

Officers are currently engaged in evidence collection at several locations in Neston. They have appealed for any witness(es) who may have evidence that would help in the conviction of the suspect.

Neston's very own Miss Marple happened to stumble across some key evidence herself, she says: "I had just started my usual Sunday morning walk with my dog, Leni, when I noticed discarded clothing, and a pair of white trainers, on the road, between parked vehicles.

"I looked around and there was nobody else in sight. I thought this was odd, and took a photo to post on Facebook later, in case an owner could be found."

Then on returning from their walk, Brenda noticed they were still there. She adds: "On closer inspection, I saw there was blood in one of the shoes, and blood spattered on the long-sleeved top, especially on one of the cuffs, and there was a rip in the material."

Miss Marple did her community service and telephoned Cheshire Police on 101. She remarks: "Within about 30 minutes, an Officer arrived. He was really pleased, and remarked that this was evidence they had been looking for, in relation to a burglary at Tesco. The top and shoes were what the Police needed to complete the case. The offender had broken glass at Tesco and cut himself, and is now in police custody."

The attending Officer was quite amused when he found out Brenda's name is Miss Marple.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary attempt or has any CCTV footage from between 04:00am to 06:30am, of the Town Centre/Brook Street/Sainsbury's area of Neston, please contact Cheshire Police, quoting case reference IML-907196.

