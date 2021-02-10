  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Celebrating Archived Imagery of Liverpool Docks Captured by Neston Photographer Bernard Rose

Published: 10th February 2021 09:40

Neston is a real mix of people, many born locally and a wealth of others who moved to the area, drawn in no small part by its natural beauty and photographic opportunity.

Many such people have a first love ‘in their Liverpool home', one of whom is local photographer Bernard Rose who moved to Neston in 1994 and has long been a friend to AboutMyArea.

As a 17-year-old photographer honing his skills in the early seventies, Bernard captured scenes all over Liverpool city centre. Little did he realise how significant his images would be all these years later.

Albert Dock 1971 vs 2016The same scene captured 45 years apart

Working as a black and white printer at a commercial photographers, Bernard found himself intrigued by the dereliction of the once world-renowned docks.

In his imagery the effects of World War II are undeniable and yet the iconic landmarks are still very much recognizable today.

Albert Dock 1974

Bernard said: "Most of the photos are from between 1971 -1974 when I explored the deserted dock complex, practising my photographic skills, capturing the dereliction of the architecture.

"Very lonely with no one around, if I had fallen in the dock no one would have known."

Albert Dock 1974

 Albert Dock 1973

Since the seventies Liverpool has undergone a programme of regeneration. Not so much in lockdown, but in "normal" times, the Albert Dock is now a buzz of art, restaurants and nightlife and plays host to many events throughout the year.

The Royal Albert Dock Company held an event early last year, in celebration of the dock's heritage and history. Some of Bernard's archived imagery was projected on the back of the Maritime Museum, that must have been spectacular to see.

Royal Albert Dock Heritage Event 2020

Bernard tells us: "Only in recent years have I revisited the negatives I kept safe and produced high-res scans." And we're so grateful he did. 

 Bernard Rose

To see more of Bernard's work, visit his Twitter handle @BRPimages.

Liverpool Echo coverage of this story can be found here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies