Celebrating Archived Imagery of Liverpool Docks Captured by Neston Photographer Bernard Rose

Published: 10th February 2021 09:40

Neston is a real mix of people, many born locally and a wealth of others who moved to the area, drawn in no small part by its natural beauty and photographic opportunity.



Many such people have a first love ‘in their Liverpool home', one of whom is local photographer Bernard Rose who moved to Neston in 1994 and has long been a friend to AboutMyArea.

As a 17-year-old photographer honing his skills in the early seventies, Bernard captured scenes all over Liverpool city centre. Little did he realise how significant his images would be all these years later.

The same scene captured 45 years apart

Working as a black and white printer at a commercial photographers, Bernard found himself intrigued by the dereliction of the once world-renowned docks.

In his imagery the effects of World War II are undeniable and yet the iconic landmarks are still very much recognizable today.

Bernard said: "Most of the photos are from between 1971 -1974 when I explored the deserted dock complex, practising my photographic skills, capturing the dereliction of the architecture.

"Very lonely with no one around, if I had fallen in the dock no one would have known."

Since the seventies Liverpool has undergone a programme of regeneration. Not so much in lockdown, but in "normal" times, the Albert Dock is now a buzz of art, restaurants and nightlife and plays host to many events throughout the year.

The Royal Albert Dock Company held an event early last year, in celebration of the dock's heritage and history. Some of Bernard's archived imagery was projected on the back of the Maritime Museum, that must have been spectacular to see.

Bernard tells us: "Only in recent years have I revisited the negatives I kept safe and produced high-res scans." And we're so grateful he did.

To see more of Bernard's work, visit his Twitter handle @BRPimages.

Liverpool Echo coverage of this story can be found here.

