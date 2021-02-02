Loving Neston's Pets This Valentine's

Published: 2nd February 2021 12:21

PetPals (Wirral West) are keen to share some advice particularly relevant around Valentine's Day, to keep our pets safe and well.

Far more important than ordering flowers or chocolates (although they're always nice), is looking after our beloved pets. We act as guardians for these little furry creatures who, let's not kid ourselves, rule the house.

Keeping them safe and well is priority for pet owners and Valentine's Day, like other holidays, poses a few risks to our furiends. PetPals (Wirral West) are keen to share some good advice for all of you cat and dog owners out there...

FLOWERS

While not all flowers are toxic to pets, it's not commonly known which exact flowers cause the most damage. Some common types of flower that are usually found in bouquets are Daffodil, Carnation, Freesia, Peonie, Gladiola. If dogs come into direct contact with these flowers it can cause severe vomiting, an increase in thirst, haemorrhagic gastroenteritis and in some cases kidney failure.

Lilies are the next noteworthy flower to raise caution, as they are extremely toxic to cats. If they come into contact with your pets, seek the attention of a vet immediately.

CHOCOLATE

Chocolate is another big treat to keep clear from. The methylxanthines present in chocolate produce agents like caffeine and theobromine which are very harmful and cause vomiting, seizures, hyperactivity and potentially death. While the understanding is that chocolate is more harmful to dogs, keep it away from your cats too, because it can do just as much damage.

CANDLES

Flames should always be kept away from your pets. This becomes especially important when you've romantically laid out hundreds in the bathroom or living room. Pets can easily knock over some you may have forgotten about so keep cautious.

ALCOHOL

Keep an eye out for cheeky pets trying to sneak a sip of your bubbly, this can cause serious harm internally. Some of the symptoms you may see are disorientation, vomiting, difficulty breathing and in the severest cases, death. Keep the bubbly for your significant other.

SWEETS

Your curious pets can sniff out a sweet treat from a mile off, so be vigilant not to leave any lying around, as they can be very harmful and could include toxins and xylitol. If in contact with your pets this will first cause vomiting, with higher doses potentially leading to a sudden drop in blood sugar and subsequent loss of coordination, or seizures.

Always seek advice from your vet imediately should you have any concerns about any of the above.

For more information on keeping your pets safe from common dangers in the house and garden, visit here

For more information on hazards and dangers for cats, visit here

