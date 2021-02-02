  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Vaccine Roll-out in Neston and Area Care Homes Now Complete

Published: 2nd February 2021 15:49

Following the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff in care homes, the strong logistical team effort in Cheshire West and Chester, has been successful in meeting the national target.

This is part of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations programme, offering the vaccine to care homes for older adults and their carers. Residents and staff at care homes across the borough were offered their first COVID-19 vaccine, with over 85% of care home residents taking up the offer.

Care Home

Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Val Armstrong said "This is fantastic news and I want to thank all those involved in this process. It has been a huge logistical effort by the vaccinators and the care homes. They have all played their part in co-ordinating this complex operation to deliver vaccinations to our most vulnerable, at a rapid rate.

Councillor Val ArmstrongCouncillor Val Armstrong"This has provided care home residents, staff and their families much-needed reassurance and protection. We know this past year has been an incredibly difficult time for many residents and staff, as well as their friends and families and we hope this is a step in the right direction towards some kind of normality in the future. We want our care homes to be safe and secure and the vaccine will hopefully bring that level of reassurance.

"There is however still a long way to go and it's really important that we don't become complacent. Hands, face and space guidelines are more important than ever, even if you have received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please continue to stay at home as much as possible to protect the NHS and help save lives."

Dr Andrew Wilson, Chair of NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "GP-led teams have been pulling out all the stops to help protect Care Home residents and staff across Cheshire. Understandably, many Care Home residents and staff have been particularly concerned about their health throughout the COVID-19 response. Once time has passed for it to have full effect, vaccination significantly reduces the chance of serious illness.

"I know many doctors, nurses and GP practice staff have been volunteering their free time to help vaccinate thousands of Care Home residents and staff across Cheshire. A fantastic team effort."

Further information on the vaccine roll-out, including the answers to some frequently asked questions, is available on the NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group website.

Interested in volunteering to support the NHS? The NHS Volunteer Responders scheme was set up by NHS England / Improvement in partnership with the Royal Voluntary Service, sign up here.

Volunteering in the Neston area has been masterfully managed by Neston Community and Youth Centre. For more information about NCYC, visit their website here.

This vaccination programme is being led by the NHS with the Council fully engaged and supporting the programme.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies