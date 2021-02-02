Vaccine Roll-out in Neston and Area Care Homes Now Complete

Published: 2nd February 2021 15:49

Following the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff in care homes, the strong logistical team effort in Cheshire West and Chester, has been successful in meeting the national target.

This is part of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations programme, offering the vaccine to care homes for older adults and their carers. Residents and staff at care homes across the borough were offered their first COVID-19 vaccine, with over 85% of care home residents taking up the offer.

Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Val Armstrong said "This is fantastic news and I want to thank all those involved in this process. It has been a huge logistical effort by the vaccinators and the care homes. They have all played their part in co-ordinating this complex operation to deliver vaccinations to our most vulnerable, at a rapid rate.

Councillor Val Armstrong"This has provided care home residents, staff and their families much-needed reassurance and protection. We know this past year has been an incredibly difficult time for many residents and staff, as well as their friends and families and we hope this is a step in the right direction towards some kind of normality in the future. We want our care homes to be safe and secure and the vaccine will hopefully bring that level of reassurance.

"There is however still a long way to go and it's really important that we don't become complacent. Hands, face and space guidelines are more important than ever, even if you have received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please continue to stay at home as much as possible to protect the NHS and help save lives."

Dr Andrew Wilson, Chair of NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "GP-led teams have been pulling out all the stops to help protect Care Home residents and staff across Cheshire. Understandably, many Care Home residents and staff have been particularly concerned about their health throughout the COVID-19 response. Once time has passed for it to have full effect, vaccination significantly reduces the chance of serious illness.

"I know many doctors, nurses and GP practice staff have been volunteering their free time to help vaccinate thousands of Care Home residents and staff across Cheshire. A fantastic team effort."

Further information on the vaccine roll-out, including the answers to some frequently asked questions, is available on the NHS Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group website.

Interested in volunteering to support the NHS? The NHS Volunteer Responders scheme was set up by NHS England / Improvement in partnership with the Royal Voluntary Service, sign up here.

Volunteering in the Neston area has been masterfully managed by Neston Community and Youth Centre. For more information about NCYC, visit their website here.

This vaccination programme is being led by the NHS with the Council fully engaged and supporting the programme.

