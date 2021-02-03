Teenager from Neston Charged With Burglary and Arson Offences

Published: 3rd February 2021 11:19

A 17 year old boy from Neston has been charged with burglary and arson offences.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the Brook Street area of Neston at around 04:45am on Sunday 31 January.

He has subsequently been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of arson.

Three of the burglary charges relate to incidents at business premises in Brook Street (two stores and a disused pub).

The other relates to a domestic property in High Street, Neston.

The burglary incidents occurred between Tuesday 26 January and Sunday 31 January.

The arson charge relates to an incident that occurred at the disused pub on Brook Street on Thursday 28 January.

The boy appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Monday 1 February, via a video link.

He was released on conditional bail and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 24 February.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.