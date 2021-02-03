  • Bookmark this page

Resident Thanks Council Workers for a Job Well Done in Neston

Published: 3rd February 2021 13:53

In today's day and age, particularly with the prevalence of social media, it is all too easy to complain and not nearly as common to praise. 

That's a shame, which AboutMyArea reader Chris M wants to rectify with his submission of photographs and supporting praise of the council workers he encountered this morning Wednesday 3 February. He says: "All too often we are quick to criticise our local council for lack of action, but today I would like to praise the speed of action and the job they have done on the Wirral Way."

Mellock Lane clean-up

Storm Christoph caused several sections along the Wirral Way to flood with surface water. One of the worst examples locally was the foot of the ramp down from Mellock Lane. An accumulation of water has rendered the path impassable at this location on different occassions over recent years, which we now understand had been made worse by an old hidden drain that had become blocked.

Mellock Lane clean-up

This morning, workers from Cheshire West and Chester council have attended, managed to clear the sitting water and also scraped across the surface of the affected section of path so it has now been left clear.

As Chris says: "a big thank you to CWAC".

Related News:

To view images of the flooding on the Wirral Way please visit our article here.

For more insight on the tremendous effort made by CWAC in the aftermath of Storm Christoph,see our article 'Council Teams Work Around the Clock to Tackle the Impact of Extreme Weather' here.

The effects of Storm Christophwere more keenly felt by our Cheshire neighbours in Northwich. Leader of the Council Louise Gittins has written to United Utilities to stress the 'Significant Investment Needed to Safeguard Cheshire West from Flooding'.

