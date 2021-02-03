  • Bookmark this page

Green Light for Clatterbridge Campaign

Published: 3rd February 2021 16:34

Chester Town Hall, the Eastgate Clock and Newgate Bridge will be illuminated in green light for the whole of February to show support for the Let's Go Green for Clatterbridge campaign.

The event coincides with World Cancer Day on Thursday 4 February and will help fund raising for the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre which provides cancer care for Merseyside and Cheshire.The event has been made possible with the help of Cheshire West and Chester Council's Street Lighting team.

Let's Go Green

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "I'm delighted our Street Lighting team has been able to help the Council support this worthy cause. We are able to add landmarks in Cheshire West to the list of locations across Merseyside and Cheshire that will raise awareness and help raise much needed funds for the vital local charity."

The Centre's Partnerships Manager, Danielle Carney said: "It's great that Cheshire West and Chester Council is able to support our campaign. Our usual Go Green week is a whole month this year in celebration of the charity turning 25. It's been a difficult year, but also a landmark one for the hospital in which we opened the doors to Liverpool's very first cancer hospital."

More information about the campaign can be found on the Clatterbridge website, including fundrasing tools, supporter stories and shop.

