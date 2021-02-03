Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 is Coming

Published: 3rd February 2021 16:52

Monday 22 February to Sunday 7 March is Fairtrade Fortnight, a time when the Fairtrade movement unites.

The theme this year will be showing people how buying Fairtrade products helps producers fight climate change.

There are still many farmers and workers growing the food we eat, who do not earn enough to feed their families, invest in their community or build resilience against health and climate shocks. COVID-19 and climate change have exacerbated the already precarious situation for producers.

Farmers, campaigners, commercial partners, shoppers, the public and the Fairtrade Foundation come together to shine a light on the difference Fairtrade makes, whilst highlighting the problems farmers still face.

This is a spotlight moment to show how we can be part of the solution and empower more producers around the world.

It is a time to celebrate the businesses and supporters who, through their Fairtrade choices, are choosing the world they want.

More information about the Fairtrade events planned for Neston will follow next month.

