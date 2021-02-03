  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Fairtrade Fortnight 2021 is Coming

Published: 3rd February 2021 16:52

Monday 22 February to Sunday 7 March is Fairtrade Fortnight, a time when the Fairtrade movement unites.

The theme this year will be showing people how buying Fairtrade products helps producers fight climate change.

There are still many farmers and workers growing the food we eat, who do not earn enough to feed their families, invest in their community or build resilience against health and climate shocks. COVID-19 and climate change have exacerbated the already precarious situation for producers.

Farmers, campaigners, commercial partners, shoppers, the public and the Fairtrade Foundation come together to shine a light on the difference Fairtrade makes, whilst highlighting the problems farmers still face.

We Are A Fairtrade Town

This is a spotlight moment to show how we can be part of the solution and empower more producers around the world.

It is a time to celebrate the businesses and supporters who, through their Fairtrade choices, are choosing the world they want.

More information about the Fairtrade events planned for Neston will follow next month.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies