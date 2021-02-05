  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Parkgate Society Talks Are Being Held Online Most Successfully

Published: 5th February 2021 10:56

Parkgate Society, like so many local groups, suspended their regular monthly meetings with members, from March 2020.

Since November, however, the programme of talks has been revived online, via Zoom and so far, this experiment has been very successful.

Where members already have their email address on file, invitations will be received automatically. For other members who wish to join, you require an internet connection and should email contact details please to the society's secretary at membership@parkgatesociety.co.uk.

Talks for the remainder of the season include:

  • 15 February - Gavin Chappell - Wirral Smugglers and Wreckers
  • 15 March -  Professor Iain Jackson - Herbert J Rowse: A new architecture for Liverpool and Wirral
  • 19 April - Anthony Annakin-Smith - Coal mining in Neston
  • 17 May - To be confirmed
  • Summer break
  • 20 September - Annual General Meeting - Talk to be confirmed

Parkgate Parade captured by Dave MortParkgate Parade Captured by Dave Mort Photography

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies