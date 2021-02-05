Parkgate Society Talks Are Being Held Online Most Successfully

Published: 5th February 2021 10:56

Parkgate Society, like so many local groups, suspended their regular monthly meetings with members, from March 2020.

Since November, however, the programme of talks has been revived online, via Zoom and so far, this experiment has been very successful.

Where members already have their email address on file, invitations will be received automatically. For other members who wish to join, you require an internet connection and should email contact details please to the society's secretary at membership@parkgatesociety.co.uk.

Talks for the remainder of the season include:

15 February - Gavin Chappell - Wirral Smugglers and Wreckers

15 March - Professor Iain Jackson - Herbert J Rowse: A new architecture for Liverpool and Wirral



19 April - Anthony Annakin-Smith - Coal mining in Neston

17 May - To be confirmed

Summer break



20 September - Annual General Meeting - Talk to be confirmed

Parkgate Parade Captured by Dave Mort Photography

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.