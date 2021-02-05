  • Bookmark this page

Little Actors Theatre Has Moved Back Online During This Lockdown

Published: 5th February 2021 09:07

Little Actors Theatre Company based here in Neston, has moved workshops back online for the duration of lockdown.

Workshops will happen via Zoom on Saturday mornings, for both regular students and the wider community. 

Saturday, 9.30am - 10.10am, DramaTots
For pre-school age children and their parents/carers, these workshops include drama, singing and dance. Sessions are led by West End actor Carly Thoms.

Saturday, 10.15am - 12.15pm, Theatre Club
Drama and musical theatre for children age 5-11 years. This group will work on a lockdown-specific project and will create a piece of work for digital presentation at the end of the lockdown. These workshops will be led by professional actor Fern Evans.

Workshops are free to families where no wage is coming in and an introductory offer is open to all new students joining them on Zoom. It is a great opportunity to work with professional actors and also, to give the children a social outlet during lockdown.

Further to the above, there are places available on Little Actor's InterACT Youth Theatre, which is held on Wednesdays 5-7pm, for ages 12+. This group is creating work to be filmed and published.

Little Actors

During the last long lockdown lots of work was created, including the publication of a creative writing book, which is available to buy on Amazon or at Old Oaks Farm.

A lockdown film was also made by InterACT Youth Theatre, recorded via Zoom and you can view it on YouTube by clicking here.

For further information please contact Little Actors by emailing them here.

Little Actors logo

 

