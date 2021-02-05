Is Your Neston Business Looking to Export?

Published: 5th February 2021 16:36

A key meeting has been organised for business leaders in Ellesmere Port and Neston, who are interested in developing their ability to export their goods.

A 'Grow Your Business Through Exporting' online webinar event is to be held on Friday 12 February at 2pm.

The first of a series of three 60-minute Parliamentary Export Programme events will be chaired by Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

Organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT) exclusively for businesses in Ellesmere Port and Neston, there will be tailored messages from tax and international trading officials on changes to trading after Brexit.

A local experienced exporter will offer advice, an international trade adviser will provide an overview of the extensive support available to business to export and a local export finance manager will provide an overview on accessing finance for exporting.

There will be two more webinars in the summer and autumn where specific themes will be developed.

Justin says: "I hope businesses in Ellesmere Port and Neston will take advantage of this exporting event which has been organised exclusively for them."

Businesses interested in taking part in the webinar are asked to contact Justin's constituency office on 0151 355 2365 or email justin.madders.mp@parliament.uk.

