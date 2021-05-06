  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Statement on Elections 6 May 2021

Published: 5th February 2021 18:16

The Government has now confirmed that elections will take place on 6th May 2021. 

Andrew Lewis, Returning Officer for Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "In Cheshire West and Chester this means the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner, borough by-elections for Frodsham and Neston, and some parish council vacancies.

"These elections are taking place in difficult times, but we are determined that COVID-19 will not take away anyone's right to vote.

"We are putting extensive and detailed plans in place to ensure high standards of COVID-19 compliance in our polling stations and count venues. And I would urge every voter to consider the option of a postal vote.

To apply for a postal vote email elreg@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or call 01244 977084.

Andrew continues: "The Council will shortly be contacting those electors for whom it holds an email address but who don't currently have a postal vote, to let them know how to register to receive one.

"All people defined as clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 will be contacted to encourage them to apply for a postal or proxy vote. If you receive any communication about elections and you are unsure if it is legitimate you can contact the Council's Democratic Services team on 01244 977084."

Postal Vote

