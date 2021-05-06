Statement on Elections 6 May 2021

Published: 5th February 2021 18:16

The Government has now confirmed that elections will take place on 6th May 2021.

Andrew Lewis, Returning Officer for Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "In Cheshire West and Chester this means the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner, borough by-elections for Frodsham and Neston, and some parish council vacancies.

"These elections are taking place in difficult times, but we are determined that COVID-19 will not take away anyone's right to vote.

"We are putting extensive and detailed plans in place to ensure high standards of COVID-19 compliance in our polling stations and count venues. And I would urge every voter to consider the option of a postal vote.



To apply for a postal vote email elreg@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or call 01244 977084.

Andrew continues: "The Council will shortly be contacting those electors for whom it holds an email address but who don't currently have a postal vote, to let them know how to register to receive one.

"All people defined as clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 will be contacted to encourage them to apply for a postal or proxy vote. If you receive any communication about elections and you are unsure if it is legitimate you can contact the Council's Democratic Services team on 01244 977084."

