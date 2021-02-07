  • Bookmark this page

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site to Open in Chester

Published: 7th February 2021 20:08

The first NHS large-scale COVID-19 mass vaccination centre in the borough is set to open at Chester Racecourse mid-February.

This new mass vaccination centre will be able to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines every week to residents across the borough in key priority groups as part of the national vaccination programme.

Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "This is fantastic news and a positive move forward. Let's all play our part in this process and get vaccinated when invited. This past year has been a huge struggle for many people, and we can all help to turn this around by getting vaccinated and playing our part in the fight against the virus.

"The offer from the Racecourse to use their facility is really appreciated and working in partnership in this way, brings with it support and skills that will be invaluable. It's great to see the public sector working in partnership with a private sector organisation in such an important response to the pandemic."

Chief Executive of Chester Race Company, Richard Thomas said: "We were really keen to ensure that our local area could benefit from a mass vaccination centre and are very pleased to be able to support the NHS with their essential vaccination program.

"We plan to offer our facilities for seven days a week, apart from race days, and our staff are proud to have the opportunity to support as volunteers to help deliver the facility."

Chester Racecourse

The mass vaccination centre at Chester Racecourse will be by appointment only and staffed by clinicians, led by the Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Trust, and a range of qualified volunteers and racecourse staff.

Other local NHS hospital trusts, GP practices and Pharmacies have established vaccination clinics across the borough to maximise the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination. The NHS will get in touch with residents when it is your turn to be vaccinated.

The Council will provide advice to people travelling to the Racecourse to receive a vaccination to ensure safe and convenient access by public transport, cycling, walking or by car.

To find out more about the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the borough, please visit here.

