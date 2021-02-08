The Blue Bicycle are Gearing Up to Open for Takeaway

Published: 8th February 2021 09:16

With the most vulnerable members of the Neston community having received their first dose already, and the statistics improving every day, The Blue Bicycle feel comfortable to open up the doors once again.

It has been a difficult start to the year, but now with the vaccination programme continuing at pace, there is a glimmer of light of at the end of the COVID-shaped tunnel. The Blue Bicycle family want to get back to serving up homemade cakes, freshly-made food direct from the kitchen and their fabulous Ginger Cat coffee.

Meeting all of the government guidance to keep their customers as safe as possible, remains front of mind. They will continue to operate social distancing measures and ask us all to wear a mask on entering the café, unless you have a medical exemption.

With that in mind, they will be ready to welcome you, for takewaway only, from 9am Friday 12 February. Why wait until Friday to get your order in for your heart-shaped Valentine's cake for two? You can order online today here.

The café will be open from 9am to 3pm every day, with a friendly face and mask-hidden smiles. Enjoy your coffee and more, on your walk, or in the comfort of your own home.

The Blue Bicycle want to thank all of the local community for the ongoing support they've received over the past 12 months. They very much look forward to seeing you again in person.

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.