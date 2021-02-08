The Charity Plant Sale at Briarfield Gardens is Back

Published: 8th February 2021 09:58

The snowdrops are back and so, as promised, is the charity plant sale at Briarfield Gardens in Burton, Neston.

The first charity plant sale of the year is happening on Friday 12 February.

Book your socially-distanced appointment now, by texting 07711 813732.

The first plant of the week is "snowdrops in the green", priced at just £5 for 25 bulbs. They're only recently lifted, need planting straight away and are yours to enjoy year after year.

Spring Flowers | Burton Village | National Garden Scheme | Neston Life

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

CH64 5TL

