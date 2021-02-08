Support for Families Over February Half Term

Published: 8th February 2021 13:28

As lockdown restrictions continue, the range of support available to families in Neston over the upcoming February half-term week, is being highlighted.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is working with partners, including the Welcome Network, to support children and families throughout the borough.

A full list of all the support available to families during the half-term can be found on the Council website here.



Details about the Winter Grant Scheme payments are included on the webpage. This scheme is still available for families and individuals who have been struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to get help with essentials, such as the cost of food, fuel and water bills over the winter period, up until the end of March. Eligible families, who haven't already applied for the funding, are encouraged to make an application online. Families only need to apply once for the Winter Grant Scheme. The one off, single payment will be made directly into their bank account.



The Winter Grant funding is also providing support through the Council's Help in Emergencies for Local People (HELP) Scheme. This scheme provides urgent needs assistance to individuals and families in the borough.

Families can find out if they are eligible for these schemes on the Council website.

Food support for residents is available all year round, including during the school holidays, through the Council-backed Welcome Network.

Local community groups, currently providing food and support across the borough, have been mapped on the Welcome Network website, so that residents can access the information in one place.



Steph Ellis, Manager of the Welcome Network, said: "It's great to see communities coming together and supporting each other during these challenging times. There is a brilliant network of support available across the borough, not only in the school holidays but throughout the year too. The amazing people and groups involved in these local projects are committed to working together to help each other so no one in our communities goes hungry.

"The map on our website provides all the details for the groups providing support and we're here to help anyone that may be struggling to find provision local to them."

The Live Well Cheshire West website provides various resources about supporting children and young people during the lockdown including a section on mental health and wellbeing.



Local help is available from Neston Community & Youth Centre.

Anyone struggling with their mental health can call the Cheshire West Mental Health Crisis Helpline on 0800 145 6485. This is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for adults, children and young people.

Councillor Bob Cernik, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "The restrictions put in place to help reduce the transmission rates of the COVID-19 virus have been difficult for many families. We want all our residents to know that there is a range of help available throughout the borough to support them at this challenging time. If you need some support, please get in contact."

The Council's library service will be posting some fun and creative recyclable crafts, as well as activities on their social media pages at 10.30am every weekday during half term. At 3pm every day, one of the librarians will also be reading a chapter from some of the library team's favourite children's books.

