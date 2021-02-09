Age Matters Continues to Provide Support Through Coronavirus Crisis

Author: Gareth Powell Published: 9th February 2021 11:16

Age Matters in Neston is a brilliant advisory and support team for the over 60s, led by Anne Jones, and is continuing to provide help on a daily basis.

Issues handled include benefit claims, form filling, disability applications, Powers Of Attorney and advice.

Although the very valuable provision of The Tea Pot café is on hold, Anne continues to receive phone calls and requests for her support on a daily basis.

As we continue in lockdown, Anne, herself in her 80s, continues to provide her support for the community in a completely voluntary and selfless manner. Ably supported by Jackie Gorman, Anne is ensuring that all our senior citizens have a regular conduit to sources of support, both financial and emotional.

For assistance, please call 0151 336 8388.

Anne was chosen on the National INDEPENDENT newspaper's Happy List last year. This list honoured fifty remarkable heroes in a crisis who have helped others during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are some of Britain's most inspirational individuals, whose kindness, ingenuity and dedication prove that the worst of times can bring out our best.

Anne Jones (right) pre-lockdown, pictured with Amanda Powell (l) and Jackie Gorman (centre).

The support that octogenarian Anne Jones offers in her community is described as "invaluable, immeasurable and unstinting". For more than 20 years Anne has given her time free of charge to support elderly and vulnerable residents in Neston. The help she offers ranges from applying for grants and benefits to organising support and meet-ups to tackle loneliness.

Throughout lockdown Anne has increased her workload immensely, working seven days a week as she has experienced such an increase in requests for support and advice. She still even endeavours to visit some people, using taxis at her own expense as she does not drive.

If you, or a relative are struggling to cope, feeling lonely or just want some advice, please do not hesitate to call Anne.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.