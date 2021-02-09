Vaccination Programme Update from Neston & Willaston PCN

Published: 9th February 2021 09:44

The COVID vaccination programme continues at pace and Operational Lead for Neston & Willaston Primary Care Network (PCN), Advanced Nurse Practitioner Karen Rushforth, has an update for our area.

Karen has thanked all for the patience demonstrated, as the PCN works through the cohorts of eligible patients. She has also given thanks to those who have responded and attended, at very short notice in some cases.

Karen has also extended thanks to the community for the local deliveries they have received, she jokes: "We may well need to attend a weight management programme after all those lovely goodies."

The PCN is on track to complete vaccinating all of cohorts 1-4, the over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable patients by the end of this week (14 February).

If you are over 70 and have not been contacted please contact your surgery to arrange an appointment as soon as possible.

If you were previously unable to have the vaccine because you were COVID-positive, please be advised that you can have the vaccine after 4 weeks, just give your surgery a call.

Karen has clarified that the 'clinically extremely vulnerable' cohort consists of patients that have been advised to shield, not patients that have an ‘underlying health condition', who will be called in due course, as part of group 6. There has been some confusion over this distinction and so hopefully that answers the question some of you may have.

The PCN's service is local to Neston and Willaston. There is a national campaign where patients are being invited to attend a mass vaccination site, which is from NHS England. For information, this is an optional service and is not lead locally.

