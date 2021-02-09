  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Vaccination Programme Update from Neston & Willaston PCN

Published: 9th February 2021 09:44

The COVID vaccination programme continues at pace and Operational Lead for Neston & Willaston Primary Care Network (PCN), Advanced Nurse Practitioner Karen Rushforth, has an update for our area.

Karen has thanked all for the patience demonstrated, as the PCN works through the cohorts of eligible patients. She has also given thanks to those who have responded and attended, at very short notice in some cases.

Karen Rushforth

Karen has also extended thanks to the community for the local deliveries they have received, she jokes: "We may well need to attend a weight management programme after all those lovely goodies."

The PCN is on track to complete vaccinating all of cohorts 1-4, the over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable patients by the end of this week (14 February).

If you are over 70 and have not been contacted please contact your surgery to arrange an appointment as soon as possible.

If you were previously unable to have the vaccine because you were COVID-positive, please be advised that you can have the vaccine after 4 weeks, just give your surgery a call.

Karen has clarified that the 'clinically extremely vulnerable' cohort consists of patients that have been advised to shield, not patients that have an ‘underlying health condition', who will be called in due course, as part of group 6. There has been some confusion over this distinction and so hopefully that answers the question some of you may have.

The PCN's service is local to Neston and Willaston. There is a national campaign where patients are being invited to attend a mass vaccination site, which is from NHS England. For information, this is an optional service and is not lead locally.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies