  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse is Hiding Around Neston and Little Neston

Published: 9th February 2021 12:09

JimJamsGifts in Little Neston make small, handmade gifts and one of their most popular items is little mice, keepsakes for any occasion. Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse is an exclusive little guy and he is waiting for you to find him when you're out and about wandering yourself.

Emma in Little Neston runs a small, handmade gifts business online called JimJamsGifts. They started off making gifts for Christmas but since the turn of the new year, have started to produce more seasonal gifts for the home and other such keepsakes.

They began their story with a little mouse family, mice designed as little keepsakes for Valentine's, weddings and children's birthdays. They have been really popular and sold well, so the idea of an exclusive mouse was born. Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse just couldn't wait to get out and about, so has gone and hidden himself all around Neston and Little Neston.

Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse

JimJamsGifts have been keeping an eye out for Jimmy and updating everyone with little clues across social media. 

Emma says: "We would encourage families to go out and find these little mice that have been hidden in various locations. If you find them, you are welcome to take the little mice and give them a new home, or you could leave them for other people to find.

"We decided to hide the mice in the community, due to the increased number of families out walking during the current lockdown. We wanted to give the kids something to keep them engaged and excited whilst out on their walks."

We found Jimmy

It's a great community initiative and thank you JimJamsGifts for spreading mouse-shaped joy.

I want to take Jimmy home to my house please

Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse

Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies