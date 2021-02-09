Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse is Hiding Around Neston and Little Neston

Published: 9th February 2021 12:09

JimJamsGifts in Little Neston make small, handmade gifts and one of their most popular items is little mice, keepsakes for any occasion. Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse is an exclusive little guy and he is waiting for you to find him when you're out and about wandering yourself.

Emma in Little Neston runs a small, handmade gifts business online called JimJamsGifts. They started off making gifts for Christmas but since the turn of the new year, have started to produce more seasonal gifts for the home and other such keepsakes.

They began their story with a little mouse family, mice designed as little keepsakes for Valentine's, weddings and children's birthdays. They have been really popular and sold well, so the idea of an exclusive mouse was born. Jimmy the Wanderer Mouse just couldn't wait to get out and about, so has gone and hidden himself all around Neston and Little Neston.

JimJamsGifts have been keeping an eye out for Jimmy and updating everyone with little clues across social media.

Emma says: "We would encourage families to go out and find these little mice that have been hidden in various locations. If you find them, you are welcome to take the little mice and give them a new home, or you could leave them for other people to find.

"We decided to hide the mice in the community, due to the increased number of families out walking during the current lockdown. We wanted to give the kids something to keep them engaged and excited whilst out on their walks."

It's a great community initiative and thank you JimJamsGifts for spreading mouse-shaped joy.

