Christmas Wreaths At Neston Cemetery

Published: 11th February 2021 12:08

The council have asked that all Christmas wreaths be removed from Neston cemetery this month.

To allow ongoing maintenance of the cemeteries and crematorium grounds managed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, grave owners and visitors are asked to remove all Christmas tributes and wreaths by Wednesday 17 February.

Anyone who wishes to dispose of or keep their Christmas tributes should remove them from the cemetery grounds and burial plots by this date. Cemetery staff will then begin to remove any remaining Christmas tributes from Thursday 18 February.

The reason for the removal of the tributes is to allow grass cutting to take place from early March.

Wreaths and tributes will be removed from the grounds of Neston Cemetery among other cemeteries in the area.

The Council's Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Karen Shore said: "The Council understands that the removal of Christmas tributes is extremely sensitive and this is why grave owners and visitors are being given notice, so that they may remove their own Christmas tribute should they wish."

The Council does not remove wreaths from private church yards.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.