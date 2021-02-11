Dealing With COVID-19

Published: 11th February 2021 14:03

As a resident of Neston, here are some resources you can access, for guidance regarding different aspects of dealing with the pandemic.

There are so many different questions around COVID-19. The personal favourite here at AboutMyArea is: "When will it go away... please?". From a practical perspective, there is a wealth of resources available online from trusted sources, to guide us around testing, vaccination, mental health and so much more.

So here in this article we've created a hub of information that we hope is useful for you or anyone you know.

How Do I Get Tested?

There are a range of local testing sites across Cheshire West and Chester for people who have COVID-19 symptoms, as well as sites for those who don't have symptoms. There are also opportunities for businesses to get involved with asymptomatic testing. Full details about getting a COVID-19 test are available on the Council website here.

Are You or a Friend/Relative Over 70?



People aged over 70, as well as those who have previously received a letter saying they're at high risk from COVID-19 (clinically extremely vulnerable), are now able to book or manage their vaccination through the NHS website.

If You're Looking for Support...



A range of support is available for people receiving vaccinations through the NHS Volunteer Responders programme.

More locally, you can access support by getting in contact with Neston Community & Youth Centre, please call 0151 336 7805.

Mental Health is as Important as Physical Health

Mental health is a priority for us all and particularly during the pandemic. The Live Well Cheshire West website has plenty of useful information about mental health and wellbeing support available to you.

An Update on the Vaccination Programme

A lot of progress continues to be made on the COVID-19 vaccination programme in our borough, with an encouraging uptake among those priority groups contacted so far. Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is regularly updating its website with information about how the programme is being delivered locally, including a set of useful frequently asked questions (FAQs).

If you have received vaccination invitations from both a local GP-led service and the national system, you can choose where to go. Alternatively, if you receive a national letter after receiving a vaccination locally, please ignore the letter, there is nothing further to do.

Can life just go back to normal once you've had your vaccine? The short answer is no. Please continue to follow social distancing and other national guidance to help protect others while work is underway to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

This will be a marathon, not a sprint, and we cannot let down our guard. Please continue to follow the rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Practicalities of Self-isolation



A new campaign will be launching soon that will look at the support available when you're self-isolating and some of the things you can do to keep occupied during this time.

