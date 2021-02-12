  • Bookmark this page

Heroic Local Families - Are You a Descendant?

Author: Ian Norris Published: 12th February 2021 08:58

In October 2018 Neston local historian Ian Norris published a highly-detailed 10-volume work which examined the lives and deaths of 170 men, known to have had a significant connection to Neston or Burton and who died as a consequence of the First World War.

Available then only by purchasing a version which could be used on a home computer (although printed copies of all the volumes are still available for reference in Neston Library) this large work is now accessible to all, anywhere in the world, and it's free.

After many months of updating the information, three more men have been identified and their stories told. The work has been digitised and is now available, thanks to Stella Young, on the excellent NestonPast.com website.

Not only could this provide interest for the many families who lost ancestors in that war, but there is a wealth of interest here for anyone curious to know more about our area's past or, more generally, to learn more about what was often described as 'The War to end all Wars'.

Many of the men's stories are evocative and, even if you are not related, paint a grim picture of the hellish conditions they faced daily.

Private Jonathan Robinson MMPrivate Jonathan Robinson MM, presumed drowned after the Hospital Ship bringing him back to Britain after he'd been wounded in France was torpedoed and sunk on 3 August 1918.

Private John PykePrivate John Pyke - died 22 May 1916, aged 22, of cholera after being wounded.

Private Ratcliffe HandleyPrivate Ratcliffe Handley, lost in action, aged 28, 9 August 1916 after facing a Court Martial for the accidental killing of one of his comrades.To access this major resource please visit here or alternatively via the NestonPast.com homepage. You don't need an account or password to use this website, it is open to all. Access to this fantastic work is free of charge.

Ian Norris, author of 'HomeTown Heroes'Ian Norris, researcher and author of 'HomeTown Heroes', with printed copies of the 10 volumes, October 2018.

