The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Let Neston Fairtrade Group Help You Find Fairtrade Easter Eggs

Published: 15th February 2021 09:40

Chocolate Easter eggs and other Fairtrade products are available either locally or online, whatever the occassion.

Spring brings with it so many lovely occassions to look forward to. Whether buying a gift, or as a treat for yourself, there are over 6,000 Fairtrade products from coffee and tea to flowers and gold.

Here are a few of the occassions you may wish to buy for:

  • Pancake Tuesday - 16 February
  • Mothers' Day - Sunday 14 March
  • Easter Sunday - 4 April

In Neston, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Tesco all stock Fairtrade goods and there is a good choice of Easter eggs and other chocolate products too. Moser Roth chocolate in Aldi comes recommended.

The 'Real Easter Egg' shares the Easter story in 2021, arguably more important than ever in the midst of a pandemic. All Real Easter Eggs come with an Easter story in the box. The stories range from simple guides to 24 page activity book versions. You can buy Real Easter Eggs this spring, for loved ones, a school, or sponsor a food bank donation. This year, a new white chocolate Fairtrade egg is available.

The full range can be ordered on the Meaningful Chocolate Company's website.

Other makes of Fairtrade Easter eggs, and Christian gifts, are available on these websites:

traidcraftshop.co.uk

eden.co.uk

tlmtrading.com

shop.embraceme.org

Happy hunting!

Why choose Fairtrade? "Fairtrade is about better prices, decent working conditions, local sustainability, and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world." - Fairtrade website February 2021.  

 

