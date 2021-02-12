Police in Neston Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Woman

Published: 12th February 2021 11:59

Officers concerned for the welfare of a woman in Neston are appealing for help in finding her.

At 7.30am this morning Friday 12 February, a dog walker was approached by a woman in a distressed state.

The woman would not stay and walked away while the dog walker called police.

Despite ongoing searches for the woman, thought to be in her mid-50s, she has not yet been located and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as having grey hair and glasses. She is wearing blue jeans which are mud stained at the bottom, and a black vest top with a thin grey top on with pink edging.

Inspector Julien Culham said: "We are continuing to make enquiries in the area and would urge anyone who comes across the woman to contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting IML 915909.

