  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Update - Police in Neston Appeal for Help in Finding Missing Woman

Published: 12th February 2021 14:38

Update - lady has been found safe and well, thank you all for the support in finding her.

 
Officers concerned for the welfare of a woman in Neston are appealing for help in finding her.

At 7.30am this morning Friday 12 February, a dog walker was approached by a woman in a distressed state, in the Flint Meadows area.

The woman would not stay and walked away while the dog walker called police.

Despite ongoing searches for the woman, thought to be in her mid-50s, she has not yet been located and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as having grey hair and glasses. She is wearing blue jeans which are mud stained at the bottom, and a black vest top with a thin grey top on with pink edging.

Inspector Julien Culham said: "We are continuing to make enquiries in the area and would urge anyone who comes across the woman to contact us."

Anyone with information should call police on 999 quoting IML 915909.

Police siren

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies