Free Drama Workshops Over Half-term from Neston's Little Actors

Published: 13th February 2021 13:28

Little Actors Theatre Company is delighted to offer free drama workshops during the half-term holidays.

Tuesday 16 February - 5.15pm - Primary School children

Wednesday 17 February - 5.15pm - Youth Theatre for age 12+

These will be will be improv and drama games sessions, led by professional actor and improv performer Holly Hall.

LATC in lockdown

The sessions are free to attend and open to everyone, so do spread the word to your friends who may want to have a go.

Contact mail@littleactorstheatre.com for the Zoom link.

 

