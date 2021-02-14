  • Bookmark this page

Parkgate Primary PTA Says Spot the Valentine's Gnomes

Published: 14th February 2021 18:39

Parkgate Primary Schools invites you to spread some love this half-term on your daily exercise, spotting the Valentine's Gnomes that have appeared on posters throughout Parkgate.

This February 2021 half-term holiday, the Parent Teacher Association at Parkgate Primary School hopes you will enjoy playing Spot the Valentine's Gnomes. 

These gnomes have appeared on posters all around Parkgate for you to find and send in the numbers you spot.

The winner will receive a prize and so don't forget to email pta@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk.

They started hiding yesterday Saturday 13 February and will stay hidden for the remainder of the half-term holiday.

If you take any pictures or selfies, get your parent/guardian to send them in as well, please tag photos with your child's name.

Valentine's Gnome

To enter, you can:

Email the PTA - pta@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk

On Facebook - @ParkgatePTA

On Instagram - @parkgatepta

#parkgatePTA

❤️❤️❤️ Good Luck! ❤️❤️❤️

Parkgate Primary School

Parkgate Primary School

Brooklands Road
Parkgate
Neston
Cheshire
CH64 6SW

office@parkgate.cheshire.sch.uk

