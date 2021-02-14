  • Bookmark this page

Chapel House Nursing Home Set to Benefit from Community Grant

Published: 14th February 2021 19:11

Chapel House Nursing Home is set to benefit from a community grant awarded to not-for-profit RetainWellbeing.

RetainWellbeing, who are a not-for-profit organisation, have successfully been awarded a £1,000 grant from Cheshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

The money will be spent on a marquee, flooring and outdoor heating, so that residents of Chapel House Nursing Home in Puddington will be able to take part in some socially-distanced activities as soon as restrictions allow.

PCSO for Neston and area, Linda Conway, says: "Group activities such as bingo, armchair yoga and singing sessions should all be made possible with the help of this grant , enabling the residents and staff to spend quality time together."

Neighbourhood Good News

 

