COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 16th February 2021 09:39

Neston and its surrounding villages remain in national lockdown.

Current case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the 7 days to 10 February 2021 are as follows (numbers quoted in brackets, are those for the week 28 January - 3 February, for comparison.):

Little Neston 4 (5)

Neston 9 (8)



Parkgate 4 (5)



Willaston & Thornton 7 (6)

The rate per 100,000 for the Neston area overall sits at 117.

Total case numbers for the area is 24, remaining the same as the previous week.

Data by ward can be found here.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep their physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you have symptoms or to get tested.

