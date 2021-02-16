Did someone say pancakes?

Published: 16th February 2021 10:30

Freshly-made pancakes available for takeaway today at The Blue Bicycle.

Especially for Pancake Tuesday, The Blue Bicycle will be serving up traditional, homemade pancakes all day to take away.

With the choice of double chocolate & banana, bacon & pure maple syrup or simply lemon & sugar, they are too good to miss.



The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

