Constables Launch Giveaway in Praise of Local Eateries

Published: 16th February 2021 10:50

Constable Estate Agents are shouting from the rooftops, the biggest thank you to local eateries, for their continued focus on the Neston community.

Constable yesterday evening launched four weeks' worth of giveaways: 4 eateries, 4 weeks, 4 giveaways, 4 winners. They say: "We're celebrating our local eateries and all of the hard work they have put in over the past year or so, to keep our community (and us!) fed & watered."

Week One is all about the Elephant Collective who have three renowned premises. Elephant Coffee has only recently re-opened and you could say that their bagels have been popular, Elephant Lounge has kept winter walkers refuelled and Elephant Bank, known for its pizza and burgers, and was quick to get delivering delicious food when tables had to be stowed away for a while.

Of Elephant, Constables say: "We have been amazed by their ability to continue to pay it forward this year, despite the difficulties they have faced, like many in the hospitality industry during the pandemic."

Elephant Collective continue to support the free meals for the vulnerable scheme. They have also committed to making 3,600 meals to feed those who are struggling, whether they be homeless, vulnerable, children or our elderly.

Constables say: "Despite the considerable pressures on the hospitality industry throughout the pandemic, our local eateries have really advocated for our community. We felt it was only right that we shine a light on them, get the word out and thank them for all their hard work. It's been tough, but there's light at the end of the tunnel."

Constable are running a weekly community giveaway for the next month via Instagram. The four restaurants include Elephant Collective, The Blue Bicycle, Paisley Grey and Real Food Kitchen. The giveaway prize is a £50 voucher each week for the selected eatery.

#SupportLocal | #ShopLocal

Constables

Neston House

21 High Street

Neston

CH64 9TZ

Tel: 0151 353 1333

Fax: 0151 353 1666

Email: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

