Voluntary Arts Groups Welcome to Virtual Networking

Published: 16th February 2021 15:32

Voluntary Arts Groups in and around Neston are invited to an online networking event Thursday 25 February.

Voluntary arts groups across Cheshire West are invited to attend an online networking event on Thursday 25 February, 6.30pm - 8pm, via Zoom.

Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network is running the event with the support of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "I think we're all more than used to virtual meetings now. Until we can all meet in person this event offers a chance for likeminded organisations to get together. The event will look at the support being offered by the Arts Council including funding. There will also be a discussion about online delivery, how it has been working and how organisations can start planning for the future.

"Many arts organisations have stayed connected with audiences and members during lockdown and this is a great chance to share ideas about how to achieve this. Attendees will also discuss how they feel online delivery might change to face to face over the coming months."

To reserve your free place please visit here.

