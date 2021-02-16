World Day of Prayer 2021 From Neston to Vanuatu

Published: 16th February 2021 15:45

This year's World Day of Prayer has been compiled by the Christian women from South-Pacific archipelago Vanuatu.

Beautiful Vanuatu is an archipelago 2,000 miles east of Australia in the South Pacific. To us, and the tourists who visit, it looks like paradise, but these islands are threatened by climate change. There are at least four episodes of severe flooding each year, as well as more extreme weather events year on year.

In 2020 and now in 2021, there have been no tourists. Whilst Vanuatu itself has remained COVID-free, the impact on the tourism industry has massively impacted their economy.

The World Day of Prayer committee in Neston will be recording the service as they not able to hold a live, in-person event this year. It is promised to be just as interesting and colourful as the usual service and will be streamed on YouTube from St. Mary & St. Helen's Church on Friday 5 March from 9am onwards. This international, ecumenical event lasts for 24 hours.

For more information please visit the Parish website page dedicated to World Day of Prayer here.

The committee will be distributing Service Booklets to local supporters during the next couple of weeks so you can be part of World Day of Prayer, at home and online.

You may not have attended one of these services previously. You are welcome to take this opportunity to find out more about Vanuatu and the World Day of Prayer movement by clicking here.

